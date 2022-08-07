Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills

China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills
China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China says it carried out its fourth consecutive day of military drills in the air and sea around Taiwan in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island, despite international calls to calm the tensions. The People’s Liberation Army says the exercises focused on testing its long-range air and ground strikes. It did not say if it will continue the drills after Sunday.

Taiwan said it continued to detect Chinese aircraft, ships and drones simulating attacks on the island. Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported Taiwan’s army will conduct live-fire artillery drills in southern Pingtung County on Tuesday and Thursday in response to the Chinese exercises. Singapore’s national security minister says the tensions have a negative impact on the region.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa River in Johnson County.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
Sieren also allegedly submitted two Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in which he...
Keswick company executive charged with fraud, failing to pay over $440,000 in employment taxes
Eli Alger creates music video for hit song
Iowa musician taking steps to make it on the country western music scene

Latest News

Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war blocked most exports. An international...
Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat
Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander