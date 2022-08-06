Show You Care
Veterinarians Shortage expected to cause vet bills to increase

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Caring for your pets could get more expensive. That’s because Iowa is one of more than 40-states experiencing a veterinarian shortage.

Doctor Michelle Heyer with Animal Care Clinic West in Central Iowa says the path to becoming a veterinarian is complex, and isn’t for everyone.

”It’s a very competitive field, and you get into it, and it is not as lucrative as some of the other fields for that kind of debt intake.”

She says people can expect their veterinary bill to go up, saying it’s a way for the profession to balance out the shortage. Dr. Randy Wheeler, the Executive Director of the Iowa Veterinary Medicine Association says rural states and larger cities are facing the worst of the shortage.

Wheeler says those rural areas are having trouble finding vets and vet techs to meet their demand.

”As far as why we’re seeing shortages, again, salaries, the number of years it takes to get through vet school and then in the rural areas, it’s the rural lifestyle versus urban or suburban areas,” Wheeler explained.

Wheeler also says they’re now seeing more veterinarian college applicants this year. But he says in the meantime, people should expect vet visits to cost more.

