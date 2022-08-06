Show You Care
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash

The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident.

At the scene, crews found a motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Aaron Zeman from Cedar Rapids. Zeman lost control of his motorcycle, laying it down on the roadway while traveling north on Sutliff Road near Dar Road. Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance took Zeman to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

38-year-old Amber Malloy, a passenger on the motorcycle, was also taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries by Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance. Zeman and Malloy weren’t wearing helmets. Zeman has been charged with Reckless Driving and Operating while Intoxicated.

