Storms increase, flash flooding possible north

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms become likely tonight, especially in our northern zones, as a cold front sags into the region and interacts with hot and humid air in place.

Ahead of any storm activity, very high temperatures and dew points combine to produce heat index readings at or above 100 degrees across all of eastern Iowa through at least 8:00 p.m. Conditions improve a bit after that, though a very muggy night and Sunday is likely.

Tonight’s storms carry the threat for an incidence or two of damaging winds, especially north of U.S. Highway 20 this evening. Perhaps a somewhat higher threat is the potential for the storms to produce very heavy rainfall. Isolated locations may see 3 to 5 inches of rainfall if storms repeat in the same area. Flash flooding would be likely if this takes place, so if you live in a flood-prone area, be weather aware tonight. A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the area, and you can find the latest weather alerts here.

Additional scattered storms are possible at about any time through very early Monday morning in a moist atmosphere, which means the threat for some heavy rain continues.

Eventually, the cold front clears the area and we see somewhat cooler and drier conditions return for a while.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.