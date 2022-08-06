Memorial fund set up for late Iowa City West and Northern Iowa swimmer Lily Ernst

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lily Ernst passed away on July 27th. Her head swimming coach, Nick Lakin, remembers her as a ferocious and passionate.

“She was passionate about people, animals, swimming fast and doing well in the classroom. ,” Lakin said.

She majored in social work with a minor in mental health.

“That’s where she thrived was when she felt like she was helping other people,” Lakin said. “She really left a mark everywhere she was, of how much she cared about everyone else.”

A memorial fund has been set up by Lily’s family. Proceeds will benefit people struggling with mental health. It will also benefit animal shelters and rescues to honor Lily’s dog Wilson.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.