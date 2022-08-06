Show You Care
Memorial fund set up for late Iowa City West and Northern Iowa swimmer Lily Ernst

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lily Ernst passed away on July 27th. Her head swimming coach, Nick Lakin, remembers her as a ferocious and passionate.

“She was passionate about people, animals, swimming fast and doing well in the classroom. ,” Lakin said.

She majored in social work with a minor in mental health.

“That’s where she thrived was when she felt like she was helping other people,” Lakin said. “She really left a mark everywhere she was, of how much she cared about everyone else.”

A memorial fund has been set up by Lily’s family. Proceeds will benefit people struggling with mental health. It will also benefit animal shelters and rescues to honor Lily’s dog Wilson.

