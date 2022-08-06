Marion getting ready to open new public library

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion is getting ready to open its new library, as part of a major redevelopment of its uptown area.

It’s opening along 6th Avenue at 11th Street, right next door to the old public library. The city built this space, with the purpose of making it what they call “the community’s living room.”

It has spaces for computers, tablets, and even a teen area that’s complete with video games- not to mention a slide that can take people from the second to the first floor.

There will be a recording studio and a culinary learning area for cooking classes, as well as meeting rooms people can rent out.

The director says the goal is to open sometime next month, but says there’s potential there will be a delay.

You can watch a TV-9 exclusive sneak peak below:

