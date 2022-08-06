Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil tank farm, dozens hurt

Lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil tank farm, dozens hurt
Lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil tank farm, dozens hurt(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank in the city of Matanzas, causing a fire that led to four explosions which injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing. Officials said Saturday that firefighters and other specialists are still trying to quell the blaze that began during a thunderstorm Friday night.

The official Cuban News Agency says the lightning strike set one tank on fire and the blaze later spread to a second tank. The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. There is no immediate word on how much oil has burned or is in danger at the tank farm, which stores oil used to fuel electricity production.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
St. Mary IC School
St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception School closing after lack of teachers
UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Samantha Bevans
Two arrested in connection to death of Palo woman

Latest News

Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal...
4 killed in Ohio; man called ‘armed and dangerous’ sought
Butler Township Police Chief John Porter warns residents to not approach 39-year-old Stephen...
Police searching in Ohio for shooting suspect, possibly 'armed and dangerous'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after rescuing 8-year-old child in Johnson County
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after rescuing 8-year-old child in Johnson County
Authorities say Jose Gomez III, 21, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty...
Hate crime: Man sentenced for attacking Asian family he blamed for pandemic