Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids

Ingredion Strike
Ingredion Strike(KCRG)
By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the fifth day of the union workers’ strike, Ingredion spoke out about the offer that started the picket line.

Ingredion’s Corporate Communications director Beccca Hary says the company has negotiated in good faith over the last two months.

In a written statement, she says, “Over the last two months we’ve bargained with the union in good faith on a very frequent basis and provided them with numerous proposals. Last week, we presented the union with our “last, best and final” offer, which included their feedback and numerous adjustments to our previous proposals. Our intention is to meet with the union next week and we look forward to continuing our discussions. Our goal has always been to provide our team members with very competitive wages and a comprehensive benefits package.”

This comes as the fifth day of the strike ended.

Since Monday union workers formed their picket line on first street in Cedar Rapids.

The vote was unanimous to reject a labor contract that they say included unfair pay and benefits.

Ingredion Control Room Operator and Union Treasurer, Chad Kvidhal says despite this weekend’s heat, they will continue to come back and strike.

“We can’t really afford to take a pay cut and we can’t go on a pay freeze. I understand that they believe they’re offering us competitive wages, but market analysis shouldn’t cover what we do,” said Kvidhal .

He says his offer included a raise. But because many of his fellow coworkers were getting a cut, he dedicated his time to the strike.

“We believe in solidarity, we all make the same wage on our tiers and we don’t believe in splitting up and having guys left behind,” said Kvidhal.”

That’s a similar mindset many other picketers *and* their family members have as they come back to march day after day.

Union President, Mike Moore, says these offers don’t just impact the workers, but everyone in their lives.

“It effects all of us, it effects the community. We all pay taxes, we are all trying to make a living here. We’re not asking for the world, we’re just asking for a fair contract, fair wage,” said Moore.

According to both of these union workers, Ingredion has attempted to contact them once.

Their hope is to, at least, establish a different offer by the end of next week

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schmidt family.
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
Samantha Bevans
Two arrested in connection to death of Palo woman
UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza

Latest News

Inflation and bakeries
‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation
Inflation and bakeries
‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation
Sieren also allegedly submitted two Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in which he...
Keswick company executive charged with fraud, failing to pay over $440,000 in employment taxes
Democrats could strip Iowa of opening spot in 2024 campaign