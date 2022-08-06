Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the fifth day of the union workers’ strike, Ingredion spoke out about the offer that started the picket line.

Ingredion’s Corporate Communications director Beccca Hary says the company has negotiated in good faith over the last two months.

In a written statement, she says, “Over the last two months we’ve bargained with the union in good faith on a very frequent basis and provided them with numerous proposals. Last week, we presented the union with our “last, best and final” offer, which included their feedback and numerous adjustments to our previous proposals. Our intention is to meet with the union next week and we look forward to continuing our discussions. Our goal has always been to provide our team members with very competitive wages and a comprehensive benefits package.”

This comes as the fifth day of the strike ended.

Since Monday union workers formed their picket line on first street in Cedar Rapids.

The vote was unanimous to reject a labor contract that they say included unfair pay and benefits.

Ingredion Control Room Operator and Union Treasurer, Chad Kvidhal says despite this weekend’s heat, they will continue to come back and strike.

“We can’t really afford to take a pay cut and we can’t go on a pay freeze. I understand that they believe they’re offering us competitive wages, but market analysis shouldn’t cover what we do,” said Kvidhal .

He says his offer included a raise. But because many of his fellow coworkers were getting a cut, he dedicated his time to the strike.

“We believe in solidarity, we all make the same wage on our tiers and we don’t believe in splitting up and having guys left behind,” said Kvidhal.”

That’s a similar mindset many other picketers *and* their family members have as they come back to march day after day.

Union President, Mike Moore, says these offers don’t just impact the workers, but everyone in their lives.

“It effects all of us, it effects the community. We all pay taxes, we are all trying to make a living here. We’re not asking for the world, we’re just asking for a fair contract, fair wage,” said Moore.

According to both of these union workers, Ingredion has attempted to contact them once.

Their hope is to, at least, establish a different offer by the end of next week

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.