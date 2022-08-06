Show You Care
'I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation

By Emily Schrad
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Murray, better known around Cedar Rapids as the Cheesecake Lady, says she’s been fighting high costs ever since the bird flu raised the price of eggs back in April.

Now inflation has hit her as well.

”I want to continue giving them the same product, the same quality,” said Murray.

But she hasn’t raised her prices yet.

”We’ll see what happens. I mean I’m guessing that I might eventually have to raise my prices. I’m really trying not to thought. If I raise them it’s because I absolutely had to. Like I said, I’ve really been trying not to, as best as possible, but I do buy very high-quality ingredients. And everything has gone up. So if I did, it’s basically because I had no choice,” said Murray.

Sandrine Wallace, owner of French Pastry by Sandrine said she’s also been impacted by rising inflation firsthand.

Wallace also hasn’t increased her prices, but as the record inflation continues, she wants her customers to know one thing.

”I will if I have to do that. It’s not because I want more money. It’s because I want my business to be able to survive,” said Wallace.

Both Wallace and Murray said they’re thankful to those who continue to support them.

”Macaroons is really not a priority in life so if they still continue coming back, it means it’s a little plus in their life. So, I’m very honored,” said Wallace.

”Honestly I’m honored. And I’m surprised. Because I feel like my cheesecakes are like a luxury item because they are expensive. And the fact that people are still willing to buy them... I’m honored that they are,” said Murray.

