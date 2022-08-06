Great snacks for the upcoming school year are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Aug. 6, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares great snacks for the upcoming school year in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Prepared bars for kids
Healthy Bars for kids should have:
- Less than 7 g added sugar
- Total sugar in bars can vary a lot, therefore, paying attention to the added sugar is important.
- 2 g fiber
- Oats, fruit, nuts, seeds
- 2 g protein
If a bar is lacking in one area, pair it with additional protein, such as eggs, nuts or cheese. You can also pair a bar with fiber.
Bars are excellent snacks because they keep kids full.
Kind Minis have 2 flavors in one.
Made Good Bars are free of common allergens.
See table below for nutritional information on popular bars.
|Bar
|Total Sugar
|Added Sugar
|Fiber
|Protein
|Made Good Mixed Berry
|6
|5
|2
|2
|Kind Mini PB dark chocolate
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Kind Breakfast PB
|9
|6
|3
|5
|Larabar PB Choc Chip
|16
|4
|4
|5
|Larabar Blueberry Muffin
|17
|0
|3
|4
|That’s It Apple Cherry
|22
|0
|3
|1
|That’s It Apple Mango
|23
|0
|3
|0
|That’s it Apple Strawberry
|17
|0
|4
|1
|Nature Valley Fruit & Nut
|8
|6
|2
|3
