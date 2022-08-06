Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Great snacks for the upcoming school year are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

Great snacks for the upcoming school year are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares great snacks for the upcoming school year in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Prepared bars for kids

Healthy Bars for kids should have:

  • Less than 7 g added sugar
    • Total sugar in bars can vary a lot, therefore, paying attention to the added sugar is important.
  • 2 g fiber
  • Oats, fruit, nuts, seeds
  • 2 g protein

If a bar is lacking in one area, pair it with additional protein, such as eggs, nuts or cheese. You can also pair a bar with fiber.

Bars are excellent snacks because they keep kids full.

Kind Minis have 2 flavors in one.

Made Good Bars are free of common allergens.

See table below for nutritional information on popular bars.

BarTotal SugarAdded SugarFiberProtein
Made Good Mixed Berry6522
Kind Mini PB dark chocolate3233
Kind Breakfast PB9635
Larabar PB Choc Chip16445
Larabar Blueberry Muffin17034
That’s It Apple Cherry22031
That’s It Apple Mango23030
That’s it Apple Strawberry17041
Nature Valley Fruit & Nut8623

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
St. Mary IC School
St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception School closing after lack of teachers
UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Samantha Bevans
Two arrested in connection to death of Palo woman

Latest News

Lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil tank farm, dozens hurt
Lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil tank farm, dozens hurt
Veterinarians Shortage expected to cause vet bills to increase
Veterinarians Shortage expected to cause vet bills to increase
Court documents show the couple talked about killing and robbing Bevans at her home
Court documents reveal details on Palo murder
After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens
After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens