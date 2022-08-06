Great snacks for the upcoming school year are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares great snacks for the upcoming school year in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Prepared bars for kids

Healthy Bars for kids should have:

Less than 7 g added sugar Total sugar in bars can vary a lot, therefore, paying attention to the added sugar is important.

2 g fiber

Oats, fruit, nuts, seeds

2 g protein

If a bar is lacking in one area, pair it with additional protein, such as eggs, nuts or cheese. You can also pair a bar with fiber.

Bars are excellent snacks because they keep kids full.

Kind Minis have 2 flavors in one.

Made Good Bars are free of common allergens.

See table below for nutritional information on popular bars.

Bar Total Sugar Added Sugar Fiber Protein Made Good Mixed Berry 6 5 2 2 Kind Mini PB dark chocolate 3 2 3 3 Kind Breakfast PB 9 6 3 5 Larabar PB Choc Chip 16 4 4 5 Larabar Blueberry Muffin 17 0 3 4 That’s It Apple Cherry 22 0 3 1 That’s It Apple Mango 23 0 3 0 That’s it Apple Strawberry 17 0 4 1 Nature Valley Fruit & Nut 8 6 2 3

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.