Get ready for another hot and humid summer day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Get ready for a hot and humid Saturday! We’re waking up to temperatures in the 70s across Eastern Iowa with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid-90s with heat indexes over 100. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the region. If you have any outdoor plans, drink plenty of water and spend as little time outdoors as possible.

A few showers and storms are possible this evening, mainly north of Highway-20. Showers and storms will continue to move in overnight, eventually encompassing the entire area. Showers and storms are expected to continue Sunday and into Monday.

Temperatures will be cooler after today, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

