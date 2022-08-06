Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Democrats could strip Iowa of opening spot in 2024 campaign

(WOWT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrats are poised to boot Iowa from its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024. It’s part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first.

The Democratic National Committee rule-making arm is delaying the decision until after the November midterm election. But rules committee members say the party is leaning toward having either New Hampshire or Nevada go first — or perhaps on the same day.

South Carolina would move from fourth to third. That’d free up a larger, midwestern state to perhaps go next, with Michigan and Minnesota making strong cases.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schmidt family.
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
Samantha Bevans
Two arrested in connection to death of Palo woman
UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza

Latest News

Deadline to fix 2020 derecho repairs for most insurance payments is next week
Deadline to fix 2020 derecho repairs for most insurance payments is next week
It’s opening along 6th Avenue at 11th Street, right next door to the old public library.
Marion getting ready to open new public library
Marion Public Library
Walk and Talk through the new Marion Public Library
Switching from wheelchair tennis to boccia, Nick Taylor looks for national gold in Cedar Rapids
Switching from wheelchair tennis to boccia, Nick Taylor looks for national gold in Cedar Rapids