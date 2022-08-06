Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials.
At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
Nobody was hurt in the incident. The aircraft sustained damage that caused it to be inoperable.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.