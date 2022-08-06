Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. The aircraft sustained damage that caused it to be inoperable.

