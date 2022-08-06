Show You Care
Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County

A helicopter in a corn field southwest of Fayette on Friday, August 5.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. The aircraft sustained damage that caused it to be inoperable.

Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
