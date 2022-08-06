Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Court documents reveal details on Palo murder

Court documents reveal details on Palo murder
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Bevans is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodi Bevans, her step mother. Bevan’s boyfriend, Tacoa Talley is also charged.

Court documents show the couple talked about killing and robbing Bevans at her home. They wanted to make sure she would be home alone, and know how to disable home security cameras. Court documents show the couple left their hotel, borrowed a vehicle and drove to the Palo home on July 14th. Investigators say they strangled and suffocated Bevans with a pillow. Court documents show they went back to the hotel afterward and celebrated. Court documents also say they made a SnapChat video together, bragging about killing Jodi Bevans.

They’re being held each on a one million dollar bond, and are due back in court later this month.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
St. Mary IC School
St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception School closing after lack of teachers
UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Samantha Bevans
Two arrested in connection to death of Palo woman

Latest News

Lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil tank farm, dozens hurt
Lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil tank farm, dozens hurt
Veterinarians Shortage expected to cause vet bills to increase
Veterinarians Shortage expected to cause vet bills to increase
Great snacks for the upcoming school year are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Great snacks for the upcoming school year are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens
After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens