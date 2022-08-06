Court documents reveal details on Palo murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Bevans is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodi Bevans, her step mother. Bevan’s boyfriend, Tacoa Talley is also charged.

Court documents show the couple talked about killing and robbing Bevans at her home. They wanted to make sure she would be home alone, and know how to disable home security cameras. Court documents show the couple left their hotel, borrowed a vehicle and drove to the Palo home on July 14th. Investigators say they strangled and suffocated Bevans with a pillow. Court documents show they went back to the hotel afterward and celebrated. Court documents also say they made a SnapChat video together, bragging about killing Jodi Bevans.

They’re being held each on a one million dollar bond, and are due back in court later this month.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.