Wisconsin district bans pride flags from classrooms

(AKNS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simple reaffirming a policy that is already in place.

Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Ken Plum recently told the school board an interpretation of a policy that prohibits staff from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or nonmonetary gain has changed following a legal analysis.

Plum said teachers and administrators are prohibited from displaying political or religious messages in their classrooms or on their person, including Pride flags, Black Lives Matter and We Back the Badge signs.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

