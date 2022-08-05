Waterloo man arrested in connection to Club Legacy shooting
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a Waterloo man on Thursday in connection to a shooting at Club Legacy on May 30.
Police said 23-year-old Jaylon Holmes faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm.
Police said they responded to reports of gunshots at Club Legacy, located at 120 Sumner Street, where they found multiple shell casings, damage to a nearby church and multiple vehicles.
A victim also arrived at Allen Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.