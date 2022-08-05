Waterloo man arrested in connection to Club Legacy shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a Waterloo man on Thursday in connection to a shooting at Club Legacy on May 30.

Police said 23-year-old Jaylon Holmes faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm.

Police said they responded to reports of gunshots at Club Legacy, located at 120 Sumner Street, where they found multiple shell casings, damage to a nearby church and multiple vehicles.

A victim also arrived at Allen Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

