Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Police searching for Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of stealing from Home Depot

Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say...
Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say looks like Bradley Cooper.(Henry County Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) – Police in Georgia are searching for a Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of shoplifting from a Home Depot store last month.

The police department posted a surveillance photo of the man on Facebook, showing the suspect casually rolling out a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit on a cart July 23.

According to Home Depot’s website, that kit can cost hundreds of dollars.

Several people have noticed and commented on how much the suspect looks like the actor Bradley Cooper.

In that case, he shouldn’t be too difficult to find, right?

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Police Department’s non-emergency line at 770-957-9121.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schmidt family.
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
Samantha Bevans
Two arrested in connection to death of Palo woman
UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District
Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District

Latest News

A shooting inside Mall of America prompted a lockdown on Thursday.
Mall of America reopens following shooting and lockdown
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT STATE - This photo provided by the Washington State Department of...
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire
Facebook has been accused of silencing conservatives, while Democrats regularly complain that...
Meta quieter on election misinformation as midterms loom
Carol Miller said this job is the best part of her day.
Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday. The Nebraska State...
Arrest made after 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city