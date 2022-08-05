Planned Parenthood, ACLU dismiss litigation on 24-hour waiting period law

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced they were dismissing litigation on the ‘24-hour waiting period’ law that delays patients from getting an abortion in Iowa.

“Let me be clear,” said Planned Parenthood North Central States Iowa Public Affairs Director Mazie Stilwell. “The motion filed today does not mean we are giving up in our fight to keep abortion safe and legal in Iowa. Quite the opposite. We are instead intentionally shifting our time and resources away from this case to other looming battles, including the constitutional amendment stripping Iowans of their right to abortion and the Governor’s announced attempt to revive a six-week ban. We know that most Iowans support safe and legal abortion and value their reproductive freedom. We will never stop fighting to preserve our rights and take politicians out of our health care choices.”

On June 14th, the Iowa Supreme Court allowed the law, which makes women schedule two separate appointments that are 24 hours apart to get an abortion, to go into effect and returned the case to the district court for any further proceedings.

“It was an extremely difficult decision to dismiss this case, knowing the harms that a mandatory delay law imposes on Iowans who need abortion care,” said ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen. “Iowa politicians should never have passed this law, which has no medical basis and only makes accessing abortion more difficult. Like so many Iowans, we are devastated that the Iowa Supreme Court allowed it to go into effect after we were earlier able to block it in court. We are also devastated by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe. But we have decided this step is necessary to focus our resources on fighting the Governor’s efforts to reimpose an extreme, dangerous six-week ban and on making sure that abortion in Iowa remains legal.”

Governor Kim Reynolds and legislative leaders announced in June two planned legal actions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that the Constitution does not confer any right to abortion.

First, she would urge the Iowa Supreme Court to rehear Planned Parenthood v. Reynolds. Second, she would request that the Iowa courts lift the injunction against the enforcement of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law.

Abortion currently remains legal in Iowa.

