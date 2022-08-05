Show You Care
Nebraska State Patrol: Suspect linked to 4 deaths arrested

Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel on Thursday morning. Emergency personnel from the state patrol, Belden and the Cedar County Sheriff's Department were working in the area.(Riley Tolan-Keig/The Norfolk Daily News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Police investigating the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska city have arrested a neighbor of the victims.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a police team surrounded then entered a home in Laurel about 2:30 a.m. Friday after gathering evidence at two burned houses where the four bodies were found Thursday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Jason A. Jones, of Laurel on suspicion of homicide. He had been badly burned and was taken to a hospital in Lincoln so has not been formally charged.

Those killed were identified as 86-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford, 55-year-old Dana Twiford and 53-year-old Michele Ebeling.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

