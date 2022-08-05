Lady A postpones tour as Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country trio Lady A is postponing its tour this year as band member Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety.

The group said in a social media post that the band would be “taking time with the support their families and team of professionals to walk through this together.”

The band that is composed of Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood was due to start the tour in August in Nashville.

Among the concerts canceled was a performance at The Great Jones County Fair in Iowa in July. At the time, the band said it had to cancel its performance due to unforeseen circumstances.

In a social media post, the band said it will tour next year. The band was previously known as Lady Antebellum before changing its name in 2020.

