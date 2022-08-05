Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Lady A postpones tour as Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety

Lady Antebellum (AP Photo)
Lady Antebellum (AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country trio Lady A is postponing its tour this year as band member Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety.

The group said in a social media post that the band would be “taking time with the support their families and team of professionals to walk through this together.”

The band that is composed of Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood was due to start the tour in August in Nashville.

Among the concerts canceled was a performance at The Great Jones County Fair in Iowa in July. At the time, the band said it had to cancel its performance due to unforeseen circumstances.

In a social media post, the band said it will tour next year. The band was previously known as Lady Antebellum before changing its name in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schmidt family.
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
Samantha Bevans
Two arrested in connection to death of Palo woman
UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District
Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District

Latest News

FILE - Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in...
Ex-police Lt. arrested after fatally shooting DC officer
The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally...
Children's remains from Philadephia bombing returned to family
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Matt Shaha's strawberry blonde locks match his mother’s hair perfectly.
Man grows out hair to donate wig to his mom