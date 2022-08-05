Show You Care
Iowa’s Feuerbach to miss 2022-2023 season

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After being shorthanded due to injuries last season, the Iowa women’s basketball team announced that Kylie Feuerbach will miss the upcoming season.

The junior guard tore her ACL in her right knee in a team workout earlier this week. She’s scheduled to undergo surgery later this month.

Last season with the Hawkeyes, Feuerbach played in all 32 games, starting in two. She registered 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds and ranked third on the team in free throw accuracy.

