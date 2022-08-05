Show You Care
Iowa City Police make arrest after robbery, standoff

An Iowa City police car, pictured in an undated photo.
An Iowa City police car, pictured in an undated photo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, August 3rd, at approximately 6:04 pm, Iowa City made a traffic stop in the area of Highway 6 East and South Riverside Drive.

The driver, 41-year-old Rick L. Wappler, indicated he was armed with a knife.

Wappler reportedly fled the scene in the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. Authorities ended the pursuit as it was deemed a risk to public safety.

Then, at 9:16 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash near 130 Highway 1 W. Witness descriptions matched both Wappler and the vehicle he was last seen driving.

At 9:50 pm, dispatch informed police of a robbery and carjacking in the 100 block of Praire Hill Lane. Iowa City officers and Johnson County deputies responded to the scene and located Wappler in a vehicle. A standoff ensued.

The Police department’s Crisis Negotiation Team spoke with Wappler during the standoff. Police learned of an additional break-in involving Wappler that occurred earlier in the 100 block of Prairie Hill Lane.

Negotiations became unsuccessful, and after approximately three hours, police attempted to take Wappler into custody. An Iowa City officer discharged their service weapon once. Wappler was not struck by the weapon and was taken into custody through less-lethal force. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Wappler was charged with two counts of First-Degree Burglary, First-Degree Robbery, and Going Armed with Intent.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing the use of force.

