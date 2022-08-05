Show You Care
Home hit by gunfire in Muscatine

(mgn)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street on Aug. 3, 2022, at around 11:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police found a residence in the area was hit, but there were no reported injuries.

Police say the home appears to have been targeted and believe this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Muscatine Street Crimes Unit, Detective Britt Jameson at 563-263-9922 ext. 256 or Detective Nicole Sink at 563-263-9922 ext. 276.

