Heat Index to Top 100°

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High heat and humidity will be the mark of our Saturday. Heat advisories are in place starting midday on Saturday. Look for a heat index to hit and top 100 through the evening hours. A cold front slowly advances upon the state Saturday night and Sunday. This will be the focal point to shower and storm development, especially on Sunday. Lingering showers end early Monday leading to a quiet and more comfortable start to the work week. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

