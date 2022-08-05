Show You Care
Dubuque Health Services seeking information after separate biting incidents

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Health Department is seeking public assistance in finding two animals involved in biting incidents and verifying their health status and vaccination history.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, at around 7:30 pm, there was a biting incident involving a cat in the 2300 block of Queen St. The cat is described as a short-haired, brown, and black tabby.

Then, on Thursday, August 4th, at around 3:10 pm, there was a biting incident involving a dog is the Sam’s Club parking lot. The dog was in the passenger side of a silver SUV and is described as a black labrador retriever. The driver of the vehicle is a white male.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the Dubuque Health Services Department or Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.

