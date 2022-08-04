UnityPoint Des Moines closes 40-50 beds amid declining COVID-19 hospitalizations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - UnityPoint Des Moines said it has closed about 40-50 beds, out of 650 it has, in response to decreased demand for them.

Despite an increase in covid cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it’s nowhere near as bad as it’s been.

Unity Point Health Des Moines COO Eric Lothe said three months ago the hospital was successful in hiring, but people were still leaving.

Now, it’s rebuilding its ranks with nurses, respiratory therapists, and others. Besides not needing the beds, the hospital said it’s a way to keep staff.

“We can’t hire them and then ask them to take more patients than what is absolutely safe and essential,” Lothe said.

Lothe said if they need to reopen beds, they will do so if the demand ever arises.

