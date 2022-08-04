Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

UnityPoint Des Moines closes 40-50 beds amid declining COVID-19 hospitalizations

UnityPoint Des Moines said it has closed about 40-50 beds, out of 650 it has, in response to decreased demand for them.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - UnityPoint Des Moines said it has closed about 40-50 beds, out of 650 it has, in response to decreased demand for them.

Despite an increase in covid cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it’s nowhere near as bad as it’s been.

Unity Point Health Des Moines COO Eric Lothe said three months ago the hospital was successful in hiring, but people were still leaving.

Now, it’s rebuilding its ranks with nurses, respiratory therapists, and others. Besides not needing the beds, the hospital said it’s a way to keep staff.

“We can’t hire them and then ask them to take more patients than what is absolutely safe and essential,” Lothe said.

Lothe said if they need to reopen beds, they will do so if the demand ever arises.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District
Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District
Deryan Sims
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Matthew Sweeney.
Community gives back to honor Waukon man killed in motorcycle accident

Latest News

The Iowa City City Council voted on Thursday to table a decision about whether to remove the...
Iowa City City Council tables decision to remove chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission
Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library shared new images of the fire that occurred...
Cedar Rapids library to reopen by September after fire forces closure
The U.S. may soon have booster doses available to fight the new omicron subvariants of the...
China conducts missile strikes after Pelosi's Taiwan visit
The Iowa City City Council voted on Thursday to table a decision about whether to remove the...
Iowa City City Council votes to table decision to remove chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission