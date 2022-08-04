Show You Care
Two arrested in connection to death of Palo woman

(MGN graphic)
(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.

Investigators said Jodie Bevans, 58, was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo. An autopsy was conducted on Bevans’ body on July 17. Officials say it ruled the manner of Bevan’s death a homicide.

In a criminal complaint, officials said Samantha Bevans had made threats to harm Jodie, who was her step-mother. Investigators said they also found a note, written by Samantha, that listed for Thursday to, “Kill Jodie.”

The criminal complaint also said Samantha admitted to police that she killed Jodie with an accomplice on July 14. Officials reported that a search warrant return on Snap Chat also revealed Samantha had created a video in which she admitted to planning the killing. Witnesses also told law enforcement they had overheard Samantha describing the killing, with Jodie having been choked and suffocated with a pillow.

Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley face charges of first degree murder. If convicted, the two will face life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The investigation remains ongoing.

