Thousands expected to visit replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Tama.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. has made it’s way to Iowa. It’s called The Wall That Heals and it’s set up on the baseball field at the Meskwaki Settlement School in Tama.

People filled the stands of the baseball field Thursday for a chance to see the memorial and to honor the more than 58,000 Americans who died during the Vietnam War.

The Robert Morgan American Legion and Z Line helped bring The Wall That Heals to Iowa. It was two years in the making due to the pandemic.

”I just hope it’s the welcome home they didn’t get at the time that they deserve, and kind of bring some closure and some healing,” said Brandi Zimmerman Coleman, Manager at Z Line Ltd.

”There’s something a little bit different about being able to visit it and pay your respects and see the names of those you might have lost and served with, right in your own backyard,” added Julianna Blaylock, Site Manager with The Wall That Heals.

The memorial will be at the Meskwaki Settlement School until Sunday at 2 p.m. It’s open and manned 24-hours a day, and it’s free for people to visit.

A mobile education center on site helps those who visit learn about the war. It’s something the principal of the middle and high school appreciates, as a veteran himself.

”Right now in generations they’re forgetting about WWII, they’re forgetting the Korean War, they’re forgetting Vietnam,” explained Clyde Tarrence, Principal at the Meskwaki Settlement middle and high school.

The Wall That Heals not only helps educate, but it helps people honor loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.

