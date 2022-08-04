Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building.

No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and Therapy Plus are working on alternative locations to house and care for patients.

An investigation is underway and the building remains closed until further notice.

