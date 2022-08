CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday, August 8th, A Avenue NE between 10th Street and 11th Street will be closed for skywalk construction.

Officials say a detour will be posted and work is expected to take roughly six months.

To receive text alerts on road impacts, please visit www.cityofcr.com/subscribe.

