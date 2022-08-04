Show You Care
Patchy fog possible early Friday, then hotter

Quiet conditions through Friday with a little patch fog possible in the morning.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warming trend is on the way, delivering some hot conditions as we get toward the weekend.

Lows drop toward the low to mid 60s tonight under mostly clear skies, with a little bit of patchy fog in some spots near or just after daybreak. That diminishes quickly, leading to mostly sunny skies and highs on Friday reach the upper 80s.

Temperatures look likely to break 90 degrees for most on Saturday. Dew points will be back into the highest category on the Muggy Meter again by then, so expect heat index readings to be an issue during peak heating. Readings of 100 or more are likely for a good portion of the state.

Storm chances increase Saturday night through Sunday night, hopefully bringing some decent rainfall to the area. It also ushers in somewhat cooler air next week.

Temperatures slowly warm toward the end of the week after that.

