A nice break in humidity today

Plan on a mostly sunny and nice Thursday.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for very nice weather conditions all across eastern Iowa today. Plan on plenty of sunshine, light wind and highs generally into the mid-80s. Late tonight into early tomorrow morning, the wind subtly changes direction from the southeast, which may allow for some patchy fog to develop in the area. If this does occur, it would give way to sunny sky very quickly. This weekend, plan on hot and very humid conditions on Saturday with highs of 90-95. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will likely be in the 100-105 range by the afternoon. A Heat Advisory is possible. By Saturday night into Sunday, another front moves in which will increase our storm chances. While the overall severe risk looks low, heavy rain may occur given such humid conditions. There may still be a shower around early Monday, but otherwise, much of next week looks quiet. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
