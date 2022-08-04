Show You Care
More Comfortable End to the Week

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lingering shower and storm activity moves to the east drying us off. For a couple of days, more seasonable air arrives. Middle to upper 80s with lows in the 60s are anticipated through Friday. Saturday the ridge of high pressure moves back east increasing the heat across the upper Midwest. Storm chances are with us Saturday night and Sunday with a front in the area. Overall next week looks quiet at this point. Have a great night!

