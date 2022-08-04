Show You Care
Marion’s Uptown Getdown returns to City Square Park

A popular event series returns to City Square Park in Marion Thursday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular event series returns to City Square Park in Marion Thursday night.

Uptown Getdown is back for its first event of the season. The series is held each Thursday night in August.

Flatland Ridge will perform country, classic rock, and pop hits Thursday. There will also be a variety of food options from Hy-Vee.

Chairs, blankets, and coolers are all welcome.

Uptown Getdown runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A popular event series returns to City Square Park in Marion Thursday night.
