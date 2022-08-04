Keystone city council to meet about county dangerous animal ordinance

KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Keystone’s City Council is expected to discuss Benton County’s “Dangerous Animal” ordinance at a meeting on Thursday.

The ordinance bans residents from having pit bulls, or animals that look like pit bulls.

Ten families in Keystone were told they had to get rid of their dogs because of the ordinance.

Tuesday, the Iowa Director of the U.S. Humane Society urged the county board to change the language in the ordinance.

