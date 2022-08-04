Hot air balloon strikes power line in Warren County in second such incident in a week

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCRG) - A hot air balloon crashed into power lines in Warren County Thursday morning, but no one was injured, according to the Indianola fire chief.

Officials said it happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Highway 69 and McGregor Avenue. Only one person was aboard the hot air balloon at the time.

KCCI reports the balloon was still tangled in the power lines at 9 a.m. Crews are working to remove the balloon. Multiple MidAmerican Energy crews were at the scene.

The crash comes amid the ongoing National Balloon Classic, and is the second incident involving a hot air balloon striking a power line in the last week.

On Saturday, during a pre-dawn flight at the National Balloon Classic, a hot air balloon struck a power line, causing the basket to catch fire. The pilot and three passengers suffered non-life-threatening burns. Two of the passengers and the pilot were taken to the University of Iowa Hospital’s Burn Unit. The fourth had only minor burns and was able to recover at home.

