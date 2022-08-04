His talent is “through the roof,” but experience makes new Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers stand out

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time in four years, Iowa State will not have Brock Purdy starting under center.

Hunter Dekkers will take the reins, and he’s got big shoes to fill in replacing the most accomplished QB in school history. Knowing his new role, the redshirt sophomore is excited for kickoff.

“It’s definitely something I’ve always dreamed about. I think once the season starts it’ll actually hit me,” Dekkers said. “going into football season there’s always a level of excitement, but knowing what my role is for this team, I would say there’s definitely more.”

Even though Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has named him the starter, Dekkers believes he has to earn the job every day.

“As a mindset you can’t take a day off otherwise there’s someone out there who’s gonna be better than you,” Dekkers said.

His teammates are all in, praising Dekkers for his talent and intelligence.

“His arm talent is through the roof,” said defensive lineman J.R. Singleton.

““As talented as it comes, and he knows the game of football too,” said tight end Jared Rus. “That’s what I think a lot of people don’t realize is his cognitive ability is pretty high level as well.”

Campbell says Dekkers’ most valuable asset is experience.

“It’s not so much hypothetical he’s actually been on the field and had the opportunity to play the game of football,” Campbell said. “Hunter is very talented, he’s certainly got elite arm strength and athletic ability but quarterback is way more than that.”

