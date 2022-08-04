Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Get free entry into National Parks on Thursday

Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.
Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans can get some fresh air and spend time in nature without opening their wallets on Thursday.

Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, Aug. 4 is a free entrance day for all National Park Service sites.

The act passed in 2020, and National Park officials say it expands recreational opportunities on public lands.

Although there is no charge to get into most of these parks, there are fees for certain activities, including boat launches and camping, that you’ll still have to pay.

More information is available on the National Parks Service website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District
Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District
Deryan Sims
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Matthew Sweeney.
Community gives back to honor Waukon man killed in motorcycle accident

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence for Griner
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand...
Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy nearly two years after miscarriage
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
In S. Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China
The CDC could release new COVID-19 guidance as early as this week.
CDC to ease COVID-19 isolation guildelines