Fire at Hanna Park in Marion under investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 4:01 pm, Marion Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a pavilion in Hanna Park.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the restrooms upon arrival. Responders quickly got the fire under control.

The pavilion sustained moderate damage to the restroom area. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

