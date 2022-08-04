Cedar Rapids library to reopen by September after fire forces closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library say the building is expected to reopen by September.

It comes after a fire forced the building’s closure last week. Firefighters said the fire started in a light fixture above the commons of the library. The sprinkler systems activated, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Library staff shared new images of the fire on Thursday. The images show the fire in the light fixture, and burnt pieces of it on the ground after it fell.

The library currently remains closed for cleaning and repairs, with the work expected to take several weeks. Staff said they will provide more updates as information becomes available, but they expect the building to reopen by September.

Staff on Wednesday also said the library is partnering with Waypoint to provide a new, temporary cooling center next to Madge Phillips Center Shelter, while the library remains closed.

Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library shared new images of the fire that occurred on July 27. (Cedar Rapids Rapids Downtown Public Library)

