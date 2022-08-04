Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cedar Rapids library to reopen by September after fire forces closure

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library say the building is expected to reopen by September.

It comes after a fire forced the building’s closure last week. Firefighters said the fire started in a light fixture above the commons of the library. The sprinkler systems activated, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Library staff shared new images of the fire on Thursday. The images show the fire in the light fixture, and burnt pieces of it on the ground after it fell.

The library currently remains closed for cleaning and repairs, with the work expected to take several weeks. Staff said they will provide more updates as information becomes available, but they expect the building to reopen by September.

Staff on Wednesday also said the library is partnering with Waypoint to provide a new, temporary cooling center next to Madge Phillips Center Shelter, while the library remains closed.

Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library shared new images of the fire that occurred...
Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library shared new images of the fire that occurred on July 27.(Cedar Rapids Rapids Downtown Public Library)
Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library shared new images of the fire that occurred...
Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library shared new images of the fire that occurred on July 27.(Cedar Rapids Rapids Downtown Public Library)
Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library shared new images of the fire that occurred...
Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library shared new images of the fire that occurred on July 27.(Cedar Rapids Rapids Downtown Public Library)
Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library shared new images of the fire that occurred...
Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library shared new images of the fire that occurred on July 27.(Cedar Rapids Rapids Downtown Public Library)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District
Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District
Deryan Sims
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Matthew Sweeney.
Community gives back to honor Waukon man killed in motorcycle accident

Latest News

The U.S. may soon have booster doses available to fight the new omicron subvariants of the...
China conducts missile strikes after Pelosi's Taiwan visit
The autopsies from three family members killed at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground are...
Autopsies reveal new details in triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has infuriated China, which has retaliated...
Updated COVID-19 booster shots may be available soon
Schmidt family.
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park