Cass County investigators seeking information in animal cruelty and killing case

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 2nd, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an animal abuse case in the area of rural Cumberland Iowa.

Investigators say that two dogs had been missing since July 27th, 2022, and were found dead close to Tucson Road near a bridge on 660th Street.

The rear legs of the dogs had been bound and they were found to have been shot in the head.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact them at 712-243-2206.

