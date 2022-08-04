Show You Care
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Friends and loved ones came together in Cedar Falls to mourn and remember 3 family members killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park in a "Celebration of Life."
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed the cause of death for the victims in the triple homicide that happened at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month.

According to the autopsy, Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds; Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from multiple stab wounds; and Lula Schmidt, 6, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation.

All three deaths have been ruled homicides.

Anthony Sherwin, 23, of Nebraska, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a suicide.

The investigation remains ongoing, but the Iowa DCI said the known facts, and all evidence up to this point, indicate that Sherwin was the lone perpetrator of the homicides. Investigators have still not released a motive

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting that happened at the...
Maquoketa Caves State Park reopened last week, six days after the three family members were killed.

Community members gathered to mourn the loss of the family members at a Celebration of Life ceremony earlier this week.

