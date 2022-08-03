Will McDonald IV, playing for his late brother, proud to become the first in his family to graduate college

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Will McDonald chose to go back to Ames for one more season, but he didn’t return for just football.

McDonald IV said he’ll be the first in his family to graduate college. He’ll also be playing with a heavy heart, his brother passed away last year. McDonald IV wears a chain with his brother’s picture on it.

“I want him to see me do great,” McDonald said. “It just means a lot to come back and do the things that I do so my family can see me do it.”

McDonald was named a preseason first team All-American by several outlets including the Sporting News and Athlon.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell knows how much graduating means to McDonald IV.

“In a day and age where we’ve lost sight of some of those things, I think you when you talk to Will, (he) is very thoughtful and understanding of how important that is,” Campbell said.

