Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

While many top stars have left, the culture at Iowa State stays rock solid

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The question around the Cyclones is “how are they going to replace the incredible core of seniors?”

While a lot of the talent is gone, Matt Campbell and the players say the ISU culture of selflessness as remained the same.

“The guys ahead of us that are really good job of investing (the culture) into us so that we would never lose that,” said sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers said. “We have to do (that) as well, invest in the younger kids as well and show them the right way of doing it.”

The culture is all about putting others above oneself.

“It’s selflessness it’s the willing to help other people to do what’s best for the team,” said redshirt senior defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. “Having humility, being humble, just being a great human being.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago
Workers picket outside the Ingredion plant in Cedar Rapids in August 1, 2022.
Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids
Suspect identified in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Alex Bwayonga, 18.
Man charged after allegedly threatening Iowa City bar staff with firearm

Latest News

Randall Cobb, Allan Lazard and Christian Watson at day one of Training Camp
Adams’ exit provides chance for Packers’ Lazard to step up
An Iowa State football helmet sits on the bench before the start of an NCAA college football...
Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV and Xavier Hutchinson named to preseason Walter Camp Award watch list
Top-20 national recruit and former Waukee star Omaha Biliew commits to Iowa State
Top-20 national recruit and former Waukee star Omaha Biliew commits to Iowa State
Iowa State coachs react to NIL and transfer portal
Iowa State coaches Campbell and Otzelberger say they’re not too concerned about the chaotic transfer portal