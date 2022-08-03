While many top stars have left, the culture at Iowa State stays rock solid

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The question around the Cyclones is “how are they going to replace the incredible core of seniors?”

While a lot of the talent is gone, Matt Campbell and the players say the ISU culture of selflessness as remained the same.

“The guys ahead of us that are really good job of investing (the culture) into us so that we would never lose that,” said sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers said. “We have to do (that) as well, invest in the younger kids as well and show them the right way of doing it.”

The culture is all about putting others above oneself.

“It’s selflessness it’s the willing to help other people to do what’s best for the team,” said redshirt senior defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. “Having humility, being humble, just being a great human being.”

