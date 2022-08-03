Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Two dead in Dubuque County crash

The Iowa State Patrol says two people died in a crash in Dubuque County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20.

The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.

Troopers have not released the names of the people who were killed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
The lawsuit states that school employees were stationed at the doors of the Waterfront Center...
News companies file lawsuit against Bettendorf Community School District
Deryan Sims
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder

Latest News

An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky.
Iowa church to send volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week.
Cedar Rapids woman wins $300,000 prize
An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky.
Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
The Iowa State Patrol says two people died in a crash in Dubuque County.
Two dead in Dubuque County crash