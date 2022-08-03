Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night.
The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20.
The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.
Troopers have not released the names of the people who were killed.
