Two dead in Dubuque County crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20.

The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.

Troopers have not released the names of the people who were killed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.