Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for a report of a road rage incident occurring southbound on I-380 in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE. The caller reported that the passenger of one of the vehicles brandished a firearm during the incident.

Responders were able to locate the suspect vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. Officials located a firearm and ammunition in the suspect vehicle.

An investigation determined that the passenger in the suspect vehicle brandished a firearm, pointed it at the other vehicle, and fired two rounds at it while traveling southbound on I-380.

The victim vehicle was struck by one round. Two adults and two juveniles were inside the vehicle. No injuries were sustained.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, 40-year-old Kelly Theisen, was charged with Driving While License Under Suspension.

The passenger of the suspect vehicle, 33-year-old Deryan Sims, was arrested and charged with four counts of Attempt Murder, four counts of Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Use of a Firearm, Intimidation with a Weapon, and Carrying Weapons in the Commission of a Crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

