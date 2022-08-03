Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for a report of a road rage incident occurring southbound on I-380 in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE. The caller reported that the passenger of one of the vehicles brandished a firearm during the incident.

Responders were able to locate the suspect vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. Officials located a firearm and ammunition in the suspect vehicle.

An investigation determined that the passenger in the suspect vehicle brandished a firearm, pointed it at the other vehicle, and fired two rounds at it while traveling southbound on I-380.

The victim vehicle was struck by one round. Two adults and two juveniles were inside the vehicle. No injuries were sustained.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, 40-year-old Kelly Theisen, was charged with Driving While License Under Suspension.

The passenger of the suspect vehicle, 33-year-old Deryan Sims, was arrested and charged with four counts of Attempt Murder, four counts of Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Use of a Firearm, Intimidation with a Weapon, and Carrying Weapons in the Commission of a Crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago
Workers picket outside the Ingredion plant in Cedar Rapids in August 1, 2022.
Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids
Suspect identified in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Alex Bwayonga, 18.
Man charged after allegedly threatening Iowa City bar staff with firearm

Latest News

Celebration of Life for Schmidt family
Celebration of life for three fatally shot at Maquoketa Caves State Park
deryan sims
Road Rage incident on I-380 leads to multiple attempted murder charges
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Celebration of Life for Schmidt family
Vigil held for Schmidt family in Cedar Falls