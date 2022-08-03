Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa church to send volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery

An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky.

The Iowa Conference United Methodist Church in Des Moines already sent out some volunteers and items to help those impacted get by.

It also plans to send more volunteers who will repair and clean out damaged homes.

This isn’t the first time church members have offered aid to eastern Kentucky.

Iowa Conference United Methodist Church Pastor Catie Newman said the area has experienced hardships beyond natural disasters.

“It’s a community that has fallen on harder times than most,” Pastor Newman said. “Jobs are few and far between. The economic reality there is very harsh. And people have lost literally everything, and they didn’t have much, to begin with.”

In Cedar Rapids, Willie Ray Fairley of Willie Ray’s Q-Shack is headed down to Kentucky to cook for flood victims. He said he plans to leave Saturday.

Fairley and his team traveled to Kentucky in December after tornadoes hit the area.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
The lawsuit states that school employees were stationed at the doors of the Waterfront Center...
News companies file lawsuit against Bettendorf Community School District
Deryan Sims
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder

Latest News

Two dead in Dubuque County crash
A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week.
Cedar Rapids woman wins $300,000 prize
An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky.
Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
The Iowa State Patrol says two people died in a crash in Dubuque County.
Two dead in Dubuque County crash