Chomp to end delivery services in Cedar Rapids

Jeff Gauthier drives during his shift as a Chomp delivery driver in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 4, 2021.
Jeff Gauthier drives during his shift as a Chomp delivery driver in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 4, 2021.(Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chomp is terminating its food delivery services in Cedar Rapids on August 15.

In a note to restaurants, the locally owned company said its delivery services have been “highly successful” in Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty, but it has not seen the same success in Cedar Rapids.

Chomp was one of the third-party delivery services that saw a spike in business in Iowa that helped keep small businesses afloat in 2020 amid the pandemic, when restaurants were forced to close to seated customers.

Also in 2020, Chomp worked with the Cedar Rapids Public Library to make deliveries of library books.

