Cedar Rapids woman wins $300,000 lottery prize

A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week.

The Iowa Lottery said Michelle Lutenske won the 13th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game.

Lutenske said she bought her winning tickets at Hy-Vee Gas on Blairs Ferry Road Northeast in Cedar Rapids. She claimed her prize on Monday.

She said she and her husband plan to use part of the winnings to buy a couple of vehicles and pay some bills.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

