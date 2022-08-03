Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cedar Rapids Sizzlers named National Granny Basketball champions

The 2022 Cedar Rapids Sizzlers (Pictured left to right: Diana Marker, Sue Cahalan, Lola...
The 2022 Cedar Rapids Sizzlers (Pictured left to right: Diana Marker, Sue Cahalan, Lola Reisner, Cathy Snow, Linda Jennings, Michelle Kraft, Virginia McFadden, Margaret Beuter, and Sue Hartley. Not pictured are Jen Neubauer and Trish Spear)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Sizzlers took home the championship for Granny Basketball after winning all six of their games during the league’s national tournament held back on July 30th and 31st.

“I am so happy, so proud, and so honored to be part of a team of individuals who are so creative, so committed, so flexible, so smart, and so talented, all of which led to our championship,” Diana Marker commented after the tournament.

The tournament consisted of 20 teams representing Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The Late Bloomers of Norway Iowa, were defeated by the Oklahoma Twisters in the third place matchup of the tournament.

The 2023 national tournament will occur July 14-16 at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Deryan Sims
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder
Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
The lawsuit states that school employees were stationed at the doors of the Waterfront Center...
News companies file lawsuit against Bettendorf Community School District

Latest News

There are a limited number of hospitality ticket packages available for select games. .(AP...
All Iowa football home games sold out
Iowa State Media Day
While many top stars have left, the culture at Iowa State stays rock solid
City High set to play Liberty at Kinnick Stadium
City High set to play Liberty at Kinnick Stadium
Before becoming an icon, Bill Russell beat Iowa in the 1956 National Championship
Before becoming an icon, Bill Russell beat Iowa in the 1956 National Championship